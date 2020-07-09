Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:28 PM
59 Farmhand
59 Farmhand
·
No Longer Available
Location
59 Farmhand, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Orchard hills, minutes walking to Orchard Hill school and shopping plaza.
washer, dryer and fridge included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Farmhand have any available units?
59 Farmhand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 59 Farmhand currently offering any rent specials?
59 Farmhand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Farmhand pet-friendly?
No, 59 Farmhand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 59 Farmhand offer parking?
Yes, 59 Farmhand offers parking.
Does 59 Farmhand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Farmhand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Farmhand have a pool?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have a pool.
Does 59 Farmhand have accessible units?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Farmhand have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Farmhand have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have units with air conditioning.
