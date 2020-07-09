All apartments in Irvine
59 Farmhand

59 Farmhand · No Longer Available
Location

59 Farmhand, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Located in Orchard hills, minutes walking to Orchard Hill school and shopping plaza.

washer, dryer and fridge included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Farmhand have any available units?
59 Farmhand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 59 Farmhand currently offering any rent specials?
59 Farmhand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Farmhand pet-friendly?
No, 59 Farmhand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Farmhand offer parking?
Yes, 59 Farmhand offers parking.
Does 59 Farmhand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Farmhand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Farmhand have a pool?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have a pool.
Does 59 Farmhand have accessible units?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Farmhand have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Farmhand have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Farmhand does not have units with air conditioning.

