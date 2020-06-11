Dream home in an ideal cul-de-sac location. Four bedroom with Bathroom for each. Close to the club house with playground, Parks, basketball courts, Swimming pools, Barbecue. Walking distance to shopping and prestigious Northwood High.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 Stetson have any available units?
57 Stetson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 57 Stetson have?
Some of 57 Stetson's amenities include pool, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Stetson currently offering any rent specials?
57 Stetson is not currently offering any rent specials.