Irvine, CA
57 Stanford Court
57 Stanford Court

57 Stanford Court · (949) 400-2980
Location

57 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 79 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok! Welcome to this newly remodeled 3-bedroom/3-bathroom town house in University Town Center.
End unit, private backyard with view of park, living room with fire place and cathedral ceiling, bright and airy. Two master suits upstairs. One bedroom/study room downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop and IKEA modern cabinets. Carpet upstairs and laminate thru out main floor. One attached car garage, one reserved open parking space. Top ranking IUSD schools (Turtle Rock Elementary/Rancho San Joaquin Middle/ University High). Steps away from UCI and shopping center. Close to John Wayne airport, South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach and IVC. Enjoy the association amenities include swimming pool, tennis court, spa, BBQ, sand volley ball court and park. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Stanford Court have any available units?
57 Stanford Court has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Stanford Court have?
Some of 57 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
57 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Stanford Court is pet friendly.
Does 57 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 57 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 57 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 57 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 57 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 57 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
