57 Stanford Court

Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok! Welcome to this newly remodeled 3-bedroom/3-bathroom town house in University Town Center.

End unit, private backyard with view of park, living room with fire place and cathedral ceiling, bright and airy. Two master suits upstairs. One bedroom/study room downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop and IKEA modern cabinets. Carpet upstairs and laminate thru out main floor. One attached car garage, one reserved open parking space. Top ranking IUSD schools (Turtle Rock Elementary/Rancho San Joaquin Middle/ University High). Steps away from UCI and shopping center. Close to John Wayne airport, South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach and IVC. Enjoy the association amenities include swimming pool, tennis court, spa, BBQ, sand volley ball court and park. Easy access to freeways.