Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
57 Gingham
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

57 Gingham

57 Gingham · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

57 Gingham, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Gorgeous 2 story home situated in the highly desirable gated community of Orchard Hills. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms plus a loft and a den with 1 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom a den on the main floor. Large master suite with large of walk-in closet, separate bathtub & shower, dual-sink vanity is gorgeously upgraded. A private & comfortable guest suite is located in the back of the house on the main floor. Spacious gourmet kitchen with bright open floor plan equips pretty granite counter tops, 6 gas burner cooktop, full backsplash, large center island with seating, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring covers most of the main floor. Included 21 Panels solar system will save your electricity bills greatly. Other features include LED recessed lighting throughout, plantation shutters, custom draperies, tankless water heater, on-demand expedited hot water delivery system, electrical car charger and low-E, dual-pane window glass. The professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful fountain is perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The breathtaking valley views, resort-inspired amenities, beautiful parks and scenic trails that dot the landscape of Orchard Hills encourage a lifestyle of recreation, leisure and connection. Nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center offers a wonderful opportunity for local shopping & dining, while the village's accessibility to top schools, upscale retail centers and freeways brings convenience to busy lifestyles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Gingham have any available units?
57 Gingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 57 Gingham have?
Some of 57 Gingham's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Gingham currently offering any rent specials?
57 Gingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Gingham pet-friendly?
No, 57 Gingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 57 Gingham offer parking?
Yes, 57 Gingham offers parking.
Does 57 Gingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Gingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Gingham have a pool?
No, 57 Gingham does not have a pool.
Does 57 Gingham have accessible units?
No, 57 Gingham does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Gingham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Gingham has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Gingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Gingham does not have units with air conditioning.
