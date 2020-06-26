57 Gingham

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite

Gorgeous 2 story home situated in the highly desirable gated community of Orchard Hills. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms plus a loft and a den with 1 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom a den on the main floor. Large master suite with large of walk-in closet, separate bathtub & shower, dual-sink vanity is gorgeously upgraded. A private & comfortable guest suite is located in the back of the house on the main floor. Spacious gourmet kitchen with bright open floor plan equips pretty granite counter tops, 6 gas burner cooktop, full backsplash, large center island with seating, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring covers most of the main floor. Included 21 Panels solar system will save your electricity bills greatly. Other features include LED recessed lighting throughout, plantation shutters, custom draperies, tankless water heater, on-demand expedited hot water delivery system, electrical car charger and low-E, dual-pane window glass. The professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful fountain is perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The breathtaking valley views, resort-inspired amenities, beautiful parks and scenic trails that dot the landscape of Orchard Hills encourage a lifestyle of recreation, leisure and connection. Nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center offers a wonderful opportunity for local shopping & dining, while the village's accessibility to top schools, upscale retail centers and freeways brings convenience to busy lifestyles.