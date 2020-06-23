All apartments in Irvine
55 Woodleaf

55 Woodleaf · No Longer Available
Location

55 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great Upper unit, across from park, pool and spa. Great floor plan with remodeled kitchen. Walking distance schools and South Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Woodleaf have any available units?
55 Woodleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 55 Woodleaf currently offering any rent specials?
55 Woodleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Woodleaf pet-friendly?
No, 55 Woodleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Woodleaf offer parking?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not offer parking.
Does 55 Woodleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Woodleaf have a pool?
Yes, 55 Woodleaf has a pool.
Does 55 Woodleaf have accessible units?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Woodleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Woodleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
