All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 55 Woodleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
55 Woodleaf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
55 Woodleaf
55 Woodleaf
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
55 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great Upper unit, across from park, pool and spa. Great floor plan with remodeled kitchen. Walking distance schools and South Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55 Woodleaf have any available units?
55 Woodleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 55 Woodleaf currently offering any rent specials?
55 Woodleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Woodleaf pet-friendly?
No, 55 Woodleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 55 Woodleaf offer parking?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not offer parking.
Does 55 Woodleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Woodleaf have a pool?
Yes, 55 Woodleaf has a pool.
Does 55 Woodleaf have accessible units?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Woodleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Woodleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Woodleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
