Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
55 Pacific
55 Pacific Crst
·
No Longer Available
Location
55 Pacific Crst, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming family room adjacent to the kitchen with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter-top, full splash, center island, walk-in pantry and dining area. Romantic master suite with large
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55 Pacific have any available units?
55 Pacific doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 55 Pacific have?
Some of 55 Pacific's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 55 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
55 Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Pacific pet-friendly?
No, 55 Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 55 Pacific offer parking?
No, 55 Pacific does not offer parking.
Does 55 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Pacific does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Pacific have a pool?
No, 55 Pacific does not have a pool.
Does 55 Pacific have accessible units?
No, 55 Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Pacific has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Pacific have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Pacific does not have units with air conditioning.
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
