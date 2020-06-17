55 Candytuft

Amenities

granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spacious four-bedroom and three and a half bathroom home is centrally located. The home has solar panels which means significantly lower electric bills, recessed lighting throughout, custom cabinets in every room, wired for surround sound and built-in speakers. The home has a formal living room, dining room, and spacious family room that opens to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers ample granite counter space, with an island and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining in the hardscape backyard from the family room and kitchen. Spacious master suite and attached master bathroom include dual vanities. Three-car garage has epoxied garage floors and an electric car charger. Two association pools. Conveniently located near the District and shopping on Jamboree.