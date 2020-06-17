All apartments in Irvine
55 Candytuft
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:42 PM

55 Candytuft

55 Candytuft St · (949) 246-3552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Candytuft St, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious four-bedroom and three and a half bathroom home is centrally located. The home has solar panels which means significantly lower electric bills, recessed lighting throughout, custom cabinets in every room, wired for surround sound and built-in speakers. The home has a formal living room, dining room, and spacious family room that opens to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers ample granite counter space, with an island and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining in the hardscape backyard from the family room and kitchen. Spacious master suite and attached master bathroom include dual vanities. Three-car garage has epoxied garage floors and an electric car charger. Two association pools. Conveniently located near the District and shopping on Jamboree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Candytuft have any available units?
55 Candytuft has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 55 Candytuft currently offering any rent specials?
55 Candytuft isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Candytuft pet-friendly?
No, 55 Candytuft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Candytuft offer parking?
Yes, 55 Candytuft does offer parking.
Does 55 Candytuft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Candytuft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Candytuft have a pool?
Yes, 55 Candytuft has a pool.
Does 55 Candytuft have accessible units?
No, 55 Candytuft does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Candytuft have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Candytuft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Candytuft have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Candytuft does not have units with air conditioning.
