54 Somerton

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

****Elegant two-story Detached home at Irvine Stonegate community. This house is the San Marcos plan 3X featuring open and airy Great Room overflowing into gorgeous kitchen with oversized upgraded Granite counter tops and walk-in pantry.****



****4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths with main floor bedroom suite plus a powder room downstairs. Upgraded flooring on the first floor, and newly installed upgraded carpeting, custom window shades and plantation shutters through out the house. Indoor-outdoor living is featured with the highly desired California room. Classic architectural styles add to the charming exterior character. Plus, it is just a stroll away from Mockingbird Park's Jr. Olympic size swimming pool, half basketball court, toddler play lot and picnic area.*****



****Stonegate community features AWARD winning Stonegate Elementary school & Northwood High schools, and recently opened Jeffrey Trail middle school. It is conveniently located near the Woodbury town center, and many other parks and amenities in the Stonegate community.****