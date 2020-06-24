All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:08 PM

54 Somerton

Location

54 Somerton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
****Elegant two-story Detached home at Irvine Stonegate community. This house is the San Marcos plan 3X featuring open and airy Great Room overflowing into gorgeous kitchen with oversized upgraded Granite counter tops and walk-in pantry.****

****4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths with main floor bedroom suite plus a powder room downstairs. Upgraded flooring on the first floor, and newly installed upgraded carpeting, custom window shades and plantation shutters through out the house. Indoor-outdoor living is featured with the highly desired California room. Classic architectural styles add to the charming exterior character. Plus, it is just a stroll away from Mockingbird Park's Jr. Olympic size swimming pool, half basketball court, toddler play lot and picnic area.*****

****Stonegate community features AWARD winning Stonegate Elementary school & Northwood High schools, and recently opened Jeffrey Trail middle school. It is conveniently located near the Woodbury town center, and many other parks and amenities in the Stonegate community.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Somerton have any available units?
54 Somerton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Somerton have?
Some of 54 Somerton's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Somerton currently offering any rent specials?
54 Somerton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Somerton pet-friendly?
No, 54 Somerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Somerton offer parking?
Yes, 54 Somerton offers parking.
Does 54 Somerton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Somerton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Somerton have a pool?
Yes, 54 Somerton has a pool.
Does 54 Somerton have accessible units?
No, 54 Somerton does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Somerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Somerton has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Somerton have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Somerton does not have units with air conditioning.
