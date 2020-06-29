Amenities

Rare on Market! Privacy, yard, upgrade, south facing, this smart home has all! Petaluma plan 3 situated on one of the best lot in the center of Eastwood village, open, bright and sunny. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a tech center/play area on the second floor with modern smart technologies, top line fridge & extra capacity washer/dryer included. The unique residence comes with beautiful wood like flooring on first floor, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full designer's backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, convenient J-box in each room, upgraded bath and shower and countertops in master bathrooms including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom shades and draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Attending award wining Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and much more. Easy access to the beautiful Jeffrey Open Space trail and Hicks Canyon Trail. Enjoy the best of what Irvine can offer.