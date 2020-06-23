All apartments in Irvine
5392 Kenosha Lane

Location

5392 Kenosha Lane, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great location and great school! Located in Turtle Rock Irvine. Owner remodeled the bedrooms with new laminated floor.
Spacious backyard for various occations. Beautiful and quiet neighbor.
Access to community pool and tennis court within 10 min walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have any available units?
5392 Kenosha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 5392 Kenosha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5392 Kenosha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5392 Kenosha Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5392 Kenosha Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane offer parking?
No, 5392 Kenosha Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5392 Kenosha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5392 Kenosha Lane has a pool.
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have accessible units?
No, 5392 Kenosha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5392 Kenosha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5392 Kenosha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
