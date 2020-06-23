Great location and great school! Located in Turtle Rock Irvine. Owner remodeled the bedrooms with new laminated floor. Spacious backyard for various occations. Beautiful and quiet neighbor. Access to community pool and tennis court within 10 min walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5392 Kenosha Lane have any available units?
5392 Kenosha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 5392 Kenosha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5392 Kenosha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.