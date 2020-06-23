All apartments in Irvine
53 Origin
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

53 Origin

53 Origin · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

53 Origin, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
This beautiful condo in Portola Springs is FOR LEASE! This PREMIUM corner unit is a ground level unit with very attractive curb appeal. This home boast 2 luxury size bedrooms and 2 fully upgraded bathrooms, with over 1200 sqft of living space. As you enter, you are greeted with a large and OPEN floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting! This home has been nicely updated with top of the line, quality upgrades. Gourmet kitchen features black granite counter-tops, full back-splash, modern white tall cabinetry, stainless appliances, ambient lighting and large island with breakfast bar overlooking casual dining and family room. Cozy patio in the front with views of the lush greenbelt compliments the great room and offers a charming place relax and enjoy the fresh air. Laundry conveniently located inside and 2 car-tandem garage parking with direct access. This community offers the best of everything with sport courts, pools & spas, walking trails, playgrounds, open green space and award-winning schools such as Portola Elementary, Jeffrey Trail, and Portola High. Move in before the summer to enjoy these amazing amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Origin have any available units?
53 Origin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Origin have?
Some of 53 Origin's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Origin currently offering any rent specials?
53 Origin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Origin pet-friendly?
No, 53 Origin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Origin offer parking?
Yes, 53 Origin offers parking.
Does 53 Origin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Origin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Origin have a pool?
Yes, 53 Origin has a pool.
Does 53 Origin have accessible units?
No, 53 Origin does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Origin have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Origin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Origin have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Origin does not have units with air conditioning.
