Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful condo in Portola Springs is FOR LEASE! This PREMIUM corner unit is a ground level unit with very attractive curb appeal. This home boast 2 luxury size bedrooms and 2 fully upgraded bathrooms, with over 1200 sqft of living space. As you enter, you are greeted with a large and OPEN floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting! This home has been nicely updated with top of the line, quality upgrades. Gourmet kitchen features black granite counter-tops, full back-splash, modern white tall cabinetry, stainless appliances, ambient lighting and large island with breakfast bar overlooking casual dining and family room. Cozy patio in the front with views of the lush greenbelt compliments the great room and offers a charming place relax and enjoy the fresh air. Laundry conveniently located inside and 2 car-tandem garage parking with direct access. This community offers the best of everything with sport courts, pools & spas, walking trails, playgrounds, open green space and award-winning schools such as Portola Elementary, Jeffrey Trail, and Portola High. Move in before the summer to enjoy these amazing amenities!