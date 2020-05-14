53 La Ronda

Amenities

Detached - 2 Bedroom/2 bath; Single Family Home for Lease - Light and Bright single-family, detached home for lease in the highly desirable Westpark Community in West Irvine. This former model home has a private end-unit location and is single story; 2 bedrooms plus an office; 2 baths and is 1,100 sq. ft.. This home feels larger than it is with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen counters, recessed lighting; laminate wood flooring in main living are and kitchen. Carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an attached bath with oversized tub. West park's wonderful association amenities include: 2 pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball, tot lots, parks, greenbelts and more! Close to Irvines award winning schools Including: Plaza Vista Elementary, Lakeside Middle School, Woodbridge High School and UCI. Shopping and Entertainment are nearby. Showing by appointment only. Please call to schedule in advance. (NO PETS--SORRY)



For a link to a video of this property:

https://youtu.be/385iwg0AWwU



PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule.



This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 300-2634.



No Pets Allowed



