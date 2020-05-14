All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
53 La Ronda
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

53 La Ronda

53 La Ronda · (949) 300-2634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 La Ronda, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 La Ronda · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Detached - 2 Bedroom/2 bath; Single Family Home for Lease - Light and Bright single-family, detached home for lease in the highly desirable Westpark Community in West Irvine. This former model home has a private end-unit location and is single story; 2 bedrooms plus an office; 2 baths and is 1,100 sq. ft.. This home feels larger than it is with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen counters, recessed lighting; laminate wood flooring in main living are and kitchen. Carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an attached bath with oversized tub. West park's wonderful association amenities include: 2 pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball, tot lots, parks, greenbelts and more! Close to Irvines award winning schools Including: Plaza Vista Elementary, Lakeside Middle School, Woodbridge High School and UCI. Shopping and Entertainment are nearby. Showing by appointment only. Please call to schedule in advance. (NO PETS--SORRY)

For a link to a video of this property:
https://youtu.be/385iwg0AWwU

PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule.

This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/
IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 300-2634.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3242061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 La Ronda have any available units?
53 La Ronda has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 La Ronda have?
Some of 53 La Ronda's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 La Ronda currently offering any rent specials?
53 La Ronda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 La Ronda pet-friendly?
No, 53 La Ronda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 La Ronda offer parking?
Yes, 53 La Ronda does offer parking.
Does 53 La Ronda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 La Ronda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 La Ronda have a pool?
Yes, 53 La Ronda has a pool.
Does 53 La Ronda have accessible units?
No, 53 La Ronda does not have accessible units.
Does 53 La Ronda have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 La Ronda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 La Ronda have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 La Ronda does not have units with air conditioning.
