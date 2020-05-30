52 Spring Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Great Townhome with a LARGE PRIVATE YARD Located in the prestigious Guard gated Community of Northpark , LIGHT & BRIGHT , ready to move in .. .. .. .. Living room with vaulted ceilings, Fireplace and lots of windows and view of hills .. .. .. Master suite highly upgraded with Roman Soaking tub and His/Hers sinks .. .. .. .. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters & Euro style cabinets .. .. .. Wood flooring throughout .. .. .. New Paint .. .. .. Resort like amenities; pools, parks, playgrounds and sport courts .. .. .. ..