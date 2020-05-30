All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
52 Spring Valley
52 Spring Valley

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

52 Spring Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Great Townhome with a LARGE PRIVATE YARD Located in the prestigious Guard gated Community of Northpark , LIGHT & BRIGHT , ready to move in .. .. .. .. Living room with vaulted ceilings, Fireplace and lots of windows and view of hills .. .. .. Master suite highly upgraded with Roman Soaking tub and His/Hers sinks .. .. .. .. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters & Euro style cabinets .. .. .. Wood flooring throughout .. .. .. New Paint .. .. .. Resort like amenities; pools, parks, playgrounds and sport courts .. .. .. ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Spring Valley have any available units?
52 Spring Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Spring Valley have?
Some of 52 Spring Valley's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Spring Valley currently offering any rent specials?
52 Spring Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Spring Valley pet-friendly?
No, 52 Spring Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Spring Valley offer parking?
Yes, 52 Spring Valley offers parking.
Does 52 Spring Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Spring Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Spring Valley have a pool?
Yes, 52 Spring Valley has a pool.
Does 52 Spring Valley have accessible units?
No, 52 Spring Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Spring Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Spring Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Spring Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Spring Valley does not have units with air conditioning.

