All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 52 Sparrowhawk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
52 Sparrowhawk
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
52 Sparrowhawk
52 Sparrowhawk
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
52 Sparrowhawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Well located Villager Elm model steps from Stonecreek Swimclub & tennis courts. Includes new paint, plus updated kitchen cabinets & granite counters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 Sparrowhawk have any available units?
52 Sparrowhawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 52 Sparrowhawk have?
Some of 52 Sparrowhawk's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 52 Sparrowhawk currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sparrowhawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Sparrowhawk pet-friendly?
No, 52 Sparrowhawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 52 Sparrowhawk offer parking?
No, 52 Sparrowhawk does not offer parking.
Does 52 Sparrowhawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Sparrowhawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Sparrowhawk have a pool?
No, 52 Sparrowhawk does not have a pool.
Does 52 Sparrowhawk have accessible units?
No, 52 Sparrowhawk does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Sparrowhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Sparrowhawk has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Sparrowhawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Sparrowhawk does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
