52 Marbella Aisle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Description



Two Story Condo in a Peaceful Community in Irvine! This two story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is 1,040 square feet in the community of Westpark Tiempo! As you enter the condo you are greeted with a front patio and double doors! At the entrance you will find high ceilings, expansive windows for natural lighting, and tile flooring! The living room features a fireplace and a closet for extra storage! Moving forward to the kitchen, you will find a breakfast bar, refrigerator, gas range/oven and stove top, built in microwave, double sink, and a dishwasher. Conveniently located on the 1st floor is a full bathroom with a shower and vanity. The first bedroom is also on this level and features a large window allowing natural lighting and a spacious custom closet with built in shelving! Leading up to the upstairs hallway there is a loft area with built in bookshelves, storage, and high ceilings. The master bedroom on the 2nd floor is very large and has wall lined mirrored custom closet with built in storage space! An opening with functional wood shutters overlooks the Living Room downstairs and provides additional natural lighting. The master bathroom includes a double cabinet vanity, two medicine cabinets, and a separate room for the shower, bathtub, and toilet! Forced air heating and central air conditioning included. Washer and dryer hookups in a laundry closet on the 1st floor! Two car attached garage with generous wall-to-wall storage cabinetry and automatic garage door included! Community features two gated pools and spas. The condo is also adjacent to the San Diego Creek Bike Trail and within walking distance to three community parks! 1 small pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water. Front patio plants and area must be maintained by the tenant (plants have automatic drip irrigation system). Trash included.

$ 2,500 Per Month



Property Size: 1040



Bedrooms: 2