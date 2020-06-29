All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

52 Marbella Aisle

52 Marbella · No Longer Available
Location

52 Marbella, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Description

Two Story Condo in a Peaceful Community in Irvine! This two story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is 1,040 square feet in the community of Westpark Tiempo! As you enter the condo you are greeted with a front patio and double doors! At the entrance you will find high ceilings, expansive windows for natural lighting, and tile flooring! The living room features a fireplace and a closet for extra storage! Moving forward to the kitchen, you will find a breakfast bar, refrigerator, gas range/oven and stove top, built in microwave, double sink, and a dishwasher. Conveniently located on the 1st floor is a full bathroom with a shower and vanity. The first bedroom is also on this level and features a large window allowing natural lighting and a spacious custom closet with built in shelving! Leading up to the upstairs hallway there is a loft area with built in bookshelves, storage, and high ceilings. The master bedroom on the 2nd floor is very large and has wall lined mirrored custom closet with built in storage space! An opening with functional wood shutters overlooks the Living Room downstairs and provides additional natural lighting. The master bathroom includes a double cabinet vanity, two medicine cabinets, and a separate room for the shower, bathtub, and toilet! Forced air heating and central air conditioning included. Washer and dryer hookups in a laundry closet on the 1st floor! Two car attached garage with generous wall-to-wall storage cabinetry and automatic garage door included! Community features two gated pools and spas. The condo is also adjacent to the San Diego Creek Bike Trail and within walking distance to three community parks! 1 small pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water. Front patio plants and area must be maintained by the tenant (plants have automatic drip irrigation system). Trash included.
$ 2,500 Per Month

Property Size: 1040

Bedrooms: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Marbella Aisle have any available units?
52 Marbella Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Marbella Aisle have?
Some of 52 Marbella Aisle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Marbella Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
52 Marbella Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Marbella Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Marbella Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 52 Marbella Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 52 Marbella Aisle offers parking.
Does 52 Marbella Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Marbella Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Marbella Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 52 Marbella Aisle has a pool.
Does 52 Marbella Aisle have accessible units?
No, 52 Marbella Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Marbella Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Marbella Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Marbella Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 Marbella Aisle has units with air conditioning.
