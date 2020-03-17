Amenities

A Must See! 2016 Brand New Home for Lease. Stonegate Lafeyette Plan 1 Model. NO House Behind!!Great Room Features a Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Dining Area. Granite Counter and Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances include 6 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. 1 Bedroom with full bath down stair. Master Suite Features Bath Tub, Shower, Duel Vanities & a Huge Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting. Two Car Attached Garage. Close to Woodbury Town Center, Walk distant Community Private Parks, Association Pool, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and Jeffery Open Space Trail. Award Winning Schools include Stonegate Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School & Portola High.