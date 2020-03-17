All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

52 Durham

52 Durham · No Longer Available
Location

52 Durham, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A Must See! 2016 Brand New Home for Lease. Stonegate Lafeyette Plan 1 Model. NO House Behind!!Great Room Features a Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Dining Area. Granite Counter and Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances include 6 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. 1 Bedroom with full bath down stair. Master Suite Features Bath Tub, Shower, Duel Vanities & a Huge Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting. Two Car Attached Garage. Close to Woodbury Town Center, Walk distant Community Private Parks, Association Pool, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and Jeffery Open Space Trail. Award Winning Schools include Stonegate Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School & Portola High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Durham have any available units?
52 Durham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Durham have?
Some of 52 Durham's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Durham currently offering any rent specials?
52 Durham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Durham pet-friendly?
No, 52 Durham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Durham offer parking?
Yes, 52 Durham offers parking.
Does 52 Durham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Durham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Durham have a pool?
Yes, 52 Durham has a pool.
Does 52 Durham have accessible units?
No, 52 Durham does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Durham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Durham has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Durham have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Durham does not have units with air conditioning.
