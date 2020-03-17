All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

5165 Thorn Tree Lane

5165 Thorn Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5165 Thorn Tree Ln, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Like leasing a park along with this home! Enjoy panoramic views of the greenbelt while sitting out on your back patio. This single level Windsor model in the University Park Terrace is situated on a cul-de-sac and is decorated in pleasingly neutral colors throughout. It has a bright and open floor plan featuring a large, sunny kitchen/family room combination with access to the patio. The living room, which looks out to your private gated front courtyard, has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings adding to the open feeling of spaciousness. Two very large bedrooms include a master suite and a second bedroom with an adjacent bathroom. This lovely home lives and feels like a much larger detached property. Exceptional association amenities include pools, spas, playgrounds, BBQ’s, and a clubhouse. Enjoy easy access to the 405 freeway, public transportation, and loads of shopping and restaurants nearby. Rancho San Joaquin Junior High School is adjacent to the tract and this home is within the University High School boundary. With the full driveways, private streets, mature trees, and abundant greenbelts there is no neighborhood like this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

