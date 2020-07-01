Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5121 Doanoke Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5121 Doanoke Avenue
5121 Doanoke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5121 Doanoke Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story family home available for lease. Four spacious bedrooms and two baths. Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room; Family Room and Master Bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue have any available units?
5121 Doanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 5121 Doanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Doanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Doanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Doanoke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Doanoke Avenue offers parking.
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Doanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 5121 Doanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5121 Doanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Doanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Doanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 Doanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
