51 Middlebury Lane

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED DETACHED CONDO W/Cottage style neighborhood in Northwood Pointe**Located in quiet cul-de sac street with convenient access garage**2 Bed + 2 Bath w/ 2 Car garage**Walking distance to Top Ranking Elementary & High School**Beautiful Wood floor throughout**New Kitchen w/ white cabinetry, Stone counter top w/breakfast nook bar, new appliances and sliding glass door to side yard**Vaulted ceiling living room w/cozy fireplace and french doors to front yard**Master bedroom w/ceiling fan, built-in custom cabinets w/media center and dual mirrored closet**Beautifully remodeled master bathroom w/walk-in shower, newer vanities, custom mirror**Professionally landscaped with flagstone and flower bed**It shows beautiful**Must See**