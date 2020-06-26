All apartments in Irvine
51 Middlebury Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:16 AM

51 Middlebury Lane

51 Middlebury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

51 Middlebury Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED DETACHED CONDO W/Cottage style neighborhood in Northwood Pointe**Located in quiet cul-de sac street with convenient access garage**2 Bed + 2 Bath w/ 2 Car garage**Walking distance to Top Ranking Elementary & High School**Beautiful Wood floor throughout**New Kitchen w/ white cabinetry, Stone counter top w/breakfast nook bar, new appliances and sliding glass door to side yard**Vaulted ceiling living room w/cozy fireplace and french doors to front yard**Master bedroom w/ceiling fan, built-in custom cabinets w/media center and dual mirrored closet**Beautifully remodeled master bathroom w/walk-in shower, newer vanities, custom mirror**Professionally landscaped with flagstone and flower bed**It shows beautiful**Must See**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Middlebury Lane have any available units?
51 Middlebury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 51 Middlebury Lane have?
Some of 51 Middlebury Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Middlebury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
51 Middlebury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Middlebury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 51 Middlebury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Middlebury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 51 Middlebury Lane offers parking.
Does 51 Middlebury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Middlebury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Middlebury Lane have a pool?
No, 51 Middlebury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 51 Middlebury Lane have accessible units?
No, 51 Middlebury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Middlebury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Middlebury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Middlebury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Middlebury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
