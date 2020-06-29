51 Bainbridge

Amenities

Situated in the most desirable Stonegate Community, this almost like Brand New home offers approximate 3458 square foot living space, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms plus a DEN/Office on the main floor and a large loft on the second floor. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, extra large center island with seating, full designer's backsplash, and 6 gas burner with grill. Huge master bedroom has a super large size of walk-in closets, dual vanity, separate shower and bath tub. Other features are recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, upgraded counter tops and shower walls for all bathrooms. The included solar panels will save your electricity bill greatly. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 7 parks, 4 pools and spas, complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, community center, soccer & baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Attending award winning Stonegate Elementary School, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Northwood High School. House is in move-in ready condition!