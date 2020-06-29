All apartments in Irvine
51 Bainbridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

51 Bainbridge

51 Bainbridge · (949) 266-4068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Bainbridge, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Situated in the most desirable Stonegate Community, this almost like Brand New home offers approximate 3458 square foot living space, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms plus a DEN/Office on the main floor and a large loft on the second floor. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, extra large center island with seating, full designer's backsplash, and 6 gas burner with grill. Huge master bedroom has a super large size of walk-in closets, dual vanity, separate shower and bath tub. Other features are recessed lighting, plantation shutters, tankless water heater, upgraded counter tops and shower walls for all bathrooms. The included solar panels will save your electricity bill greatly. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 7 parks, 4 pools and spas, complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, community center, soccer & baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Attending award winning Stonegate Elementary School, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Northwood High School. House is in move-in ready condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Bainbridge have any available units?
51 Bainbridge has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Bainbridge have?
Some of 51 Bainbridge's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Bainbridge currently offering any rent specials?
51 Bainbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Bainbridge pet-friendly?
No, 51 Bainbridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Bainbridge offer parking?
Yes, 51 Bainbridge offers parking.
Does 51 Bainbridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Bainbridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Bainbridge have a pool?
Yes, 51 Bainbridge has a pool.
Does 51 Bainbridge have accessible units?
Yes, 51 Bainbridge has accessible units.
Does 51 Bainbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Bainbridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Bainbridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Bainbridge does not have units with air conditioning.
