Irvine, CA
5062 ALDER
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5062 ALDER
5062 Alder
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5062 Alder, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath in extremely popular tract - Univerity Park Terrace. Located on quiet cul-de-sac with extra long driveway. Very light & bright with updated kitchen & baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5062 ALDER have any available units?
5062 ALDER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 5062 ALDER have?
Some of 5062 ALDER's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5062 ALDER currently offering any rent specials?
5062 ALDER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 ALDER pet-friendly?
No, 5062 ALDER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 5062 ALDER offer parking?
Yes, 5062 ALDER offers parking.
Does 5062 ALDER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5062 ALDER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 ALDER have a pool?
No, 5062 ALDER does not have a pool.
Does 5062 ALDER have accessible units?
No, 5062 ALDER does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 ALDER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5062 ALDER has units with dishwashers.
Does 5062 ALDER have units with air conditioning?
No, 5062 ALDER does not have units with air conditioning.
