50 Stetson
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

50 Stetson

50 Stetson · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

50 Stetson, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Stetson have any available units?
50 Stetson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 50 Stetson currently offering any rent specials?
50 Stetson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Stetson pet-friendly?
No, 50 Stetson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Stetson offer parking?
No, 50 Stetson does not offer parking.
Does 50 Stetson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Stetson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Stetson have a pool?
No, 50 Stetson does not have a pool.
Does 50 Stetson have accessible units?
No, 50 Stetson does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Stetson have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Stetson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Stetson have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Stetson does not have units with air conditioning.

