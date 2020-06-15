50 Pathway

Amenities

Beautiful Portola Springs, come and see this lovely 1 bedroom with a den/bedroom that can be used as an office or bedroom which has been nicely updated with dark wood distressed flooring throughout, the kitchen area has nice granite counters with full backsplash and stainless steel appliances. If you like open floor plans then this is the one for you! A completely detached home close to parks, tennis, basketball courts and pool area, you wont be disappointed. Price just reduced to $556,000 for quick sale.