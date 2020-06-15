All apartments in Irvine
50 Pathway
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

50 Pathway

50 Pathway · (626) 592-8589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Pathway, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Portola Springs, come and see this lovely 1 bedroom with a den/bedroom that can be used as an office or bedroom which has been nicely updated with dark wood distressed flooring throughout, the kitchen area has nice granite counters with full backsplash and stainless steel appliances. If you like open floor plans then this is the one for you! A completely detached home close to parks, tennis, basketball courts and pool area, you wont be disappointed. Price just reduced to $556,000 for quick sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Pathway have any available units?
50 Pathway has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Pathway have?
Some of 50 Pathway's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Pathway currently offering any rent specials?
50 Pathway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Pathway pet-friendly?
No, 50 Pathway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Pathway offer parking?
No, 50 Pathway does not offer parking.
Does 50 Pathway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Pathway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Pathway have a pool?
Yes, 50 Pathway has a pool.
Does 50 Pathway have accessible units?
No, 50 Pathway does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Pathway have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Pathway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Pathway have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Pathway does not have units with air conditioning.
