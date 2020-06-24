Bright HOUSE with CONSERVATORY ROOM Plus****Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator*** Single family 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached in Stonegate San Mateo Community. Green design and tankless water heater. Close to Stonegate Elementary and Woodbury Town Center. Must see; you will love it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Diamond have any available units?
50 Diamond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Diamond have?
Some of 50 Diamond's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Diamond currently offering any rent specials?
50 Diamond is not currently offering any rent specials.