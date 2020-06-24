50 Diamond

Amenities

Bright HOUSE with CONSERVATORY ROOM Plus****Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator*** Single family 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached in Stonegate San Mateo Community. Green design and tankless water heater. Close to Stonegate Elementary and Woodbury Town Center. Must see; you will love it!