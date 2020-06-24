All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

50 Diamond

50 Diamond · No Longer Available
Location

50 Diamond, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright HOUSE with CONSERVATORY ROOM Plus****Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator*** Single family 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached in Stonegate San Mateo Community. Green design and tankless water heater. Close to Stonegate Elementary and Woodbury Town Center. Must see; you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Diamond have any available units?
50 Diamond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 50 Diamond have?
Some of 50 Diamond's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Diamond currently offering any rent specials?
50 Diamond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Diamond pet-friendly?
No, 50 Diamond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 50 Diamond offer parking?
Yes, 50 Diamond offers parking.
Does 50 Diamond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Diamond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Diamond have a pool?
Yes, 50 Diamond has a pool.
Does 50 Diamond have accessible units?
No, 50 Diamond does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Diamond have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Diamond does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Diamond have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Diamond does not have units with air conditioning.

