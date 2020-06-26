All apartments in Irvine
5 Presidio
5 Presidio

5 Presidio · (714) 462-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Presidio, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Presidio is an amazing two story property located in the highly sought after community of Westpark in Irvine. This inviting home offers 2,325 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room and dining room, a separate family room, indoor laundry room (washer and dryer included) and a 2 car garage. Presidio is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include raised panel doors throughout, a gas fireplace in the family room, plantation shutters and high ceilings in the living room. The master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, a dual vanity and dual closets along with separate shower and soaking tub. The home offers mature landscaping as well as a patio trellis. This is an amazing home and it will not last!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Presidio have any available units?
5 Presidio has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Presidio have?
Some of 5 Presidio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Presidio currently offering any rent specials?
5 Presidio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Presidio pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Presidio is pet friendly.
Does 5 Presidio offer parking?
Yes, 5 Presidio offers parking.
Does 5 Presidio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Presidio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Presidio have a pool?
No, 5 Presidio does not have a pool.
Does 5 Presidio have accessible units?
No, 5 Presidio does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Presidio have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Presidio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Presidio have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Presidio does not have units with air conditioning.
