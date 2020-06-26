5 Presidio

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Presidio is an amazing two story property located in the highly sought after community of Westpark in Irvine. This inviting home offers 2,325 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room and dining room, a separate family room, indoor laundry room (washer and dryer included) and a 2 car garage. Presidio is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include raised panel doors throughout, a gas fireplace in the family room, plantation shutters and high ceilings in the living room. The master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, a dual vanity and dual closets along with separate shower and soaking tub. The home offers mature landscaping as well as a patio trellis. This is an amazing home and it will not last!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.