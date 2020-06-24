Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM
5 Mount Vernon
5 Mount Vernon
·
No Longer Available
Location
5 Mount Vernon, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Elegant Georgetown home is steps to Horthwood High and Meadowood Elemenarty Schoolds offers warmth and comfort.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Mount Vernon have any available units?
5 Mount Vernon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 5 Mount Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
5 Mount Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Mount Vernon pet-friendly?
No, 5 Mount Vernon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 5 Mount Vernon offer parking?
No, 5 Mount Vernon does not offer parking.
Does 5 Mount Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Mount Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Mount Vernon have a pool?
No, 5 Mount Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 5 Mount Vernon have accessible units?
No, 5 Mount Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Mount Vernon have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Mount Vernon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Mount Vernon have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Mount Vernon does not have units with air conditioning.
