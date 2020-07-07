5 Le Vanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Irvine at it's best! Love Living Life in this Single Story Beauty! Enter this wonderful home as you pass the well kept grassy front

yard into a tiled entry to a Living Room with Cathedral Ceilings! Enjoy two patios one of which you enter off the Dining Living

Areas for expandable entertaining. A Sun Filled Kitchen is Light and Bright for the Chef in you. The Master Bedroom is spacious

with it's own ceiling fan and Master Bath. Another bedroom with a full bath is sure to complete the picture. You will have

everything at your disposal as this location is close to all OC has to offer yet so peaceful in this area. The two car garage has

Poxy Flooring with a well-maintained yard and property you can call your home.