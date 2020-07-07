All apartments in Irvine
5 Le Vanto
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

5 Le Vanto

5 Le Vanto · No Longer Available
Location

5 Le Vanto, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Irvine at it's best! Love Living Life in this Single Story Beauty! Enter this wonderful home as you pass the well kept grassy front
yard into a tiled entry to a Living Room with Cathedral Ceilings! Enjoy two patios one of which you enter off the Dining Living
Areas for expandable entertaining. A Sun Filled Kitchen is Light and Bright for the Chef in you. The Master Bedroom is spacious
with it's own ceiling fan and Master Bath. Another bedroom with a full bath is sure to complete the picture. You will have
everything at your disposal as this location is close to all OC has to offer yet so peaceful in this area. The two car garage has
Poxy Flooring with a well-maintained yard and property you can call your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Le Vanto have any available units?
5 Le Vanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5 Le Vanto have?
Some of 5 Le Vanto's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Le Vanto currently offering any rent specials?
5 Le Vanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Le Vanto pet-friendly?
No, 5 Le Vanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Le Vanto offer parking?
Yes, 5 Le Vanto offers parking.
Does 5 Le Vanto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Le Vanto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Le Vanto have a pool?
No, 5 Le Vanto does not have a pool.
Does 5 Le Vanto have accessible units?
No, 5 Le Vanto does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Le Vanto have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Le Vanto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Le Vanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Le Vanto does not have units with air conditioning.

