All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 5 Canyonwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
5 Canyonwood
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

5 Canyonwood

5 Canyonwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Canyonwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled single family house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Canyonwood have any available units?
5 Canyonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 5 Canyonwood currently offering any rent specials?
5 Canyonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Canyonwood pet-friendly?
No, 5 Canyonwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Canyonwood offer parking?
Yes, 5 Canyonwood offers parking.
Does 5 Canyonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Canyonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Canyonwood have a pool?
No, 5 Canyonwood does not have a pool.
Does 5 Canyonwood have accessible units?
No, 5 Canyonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Canyonwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Canyonwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Canyonwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Canyonwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology