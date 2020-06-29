4941 Seaford Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Incredible Opportunity to Rent a Fully Remodeled Single Story home in heart of Irvine. This charming house features newer interior paint, laminate wood floors, recessed lights, plantation shutters, baseboards, custom light fixtures, fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Step into the airy bright formal living and Dinning room with soaring high vaulted ceiling and stunning shiplap walls. Separate family with beautiful fireplace and Glass panel doors that open to the private backyard. Fully remodeled kitchen with grey shaker cabinets, stunning white quartz countertops, All new stainless steel appliances.

Enjoy the abundant natural lighting and views of enchanting backyard through oversized glass panel doors and big windows. Spacious private backyard featuring nice size spa and brick covered patio is ideal for outdoor living or entertainment. Conveniently located close to the shopping center, restaurants, parks and fwys.