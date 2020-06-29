All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
4941 Seaford Circle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

4941 Seaford Circle

4941 Seaford Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

4941 Seaford Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Incredible Opportunity to Rent a Fully Remodeled Single Story home in heart of Irvine. This charming house features newer interior paint, laminate wood floors, recessed lights, plantation shutters, baseboards, custom light fixtures, fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Step into the airy bright formal living and Dinning room with soaring high vaulted ceiling and stunning shiplap walls. Separate family with beautiful fireplace and Glass panel doors that open to the private backyard. Fully remodeled kitchen with grey shaker cabinets, stunning white quartz countertops, All new stainless steel appliances.
Enjoy the abundant natural lighting and views of enchanting backyard through oversized glass panel doors and big windows. Spacious private backyard featuring nice size spa and brick covered patio is ideal for outdoor living or entertainment. Conveniently located close to the shopping center, restaurants, parks and fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Seaford Circle have any available units?
4941 Seaford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4941 Seaford Circle have?
Some of 4941 Seaford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Seaford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Seaford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Seaford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4941 Seaford Circle offer parking?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4941 Seaford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Seaford Circle have a pool?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Seaford Circle have accessible units?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Seaford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Seaford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Seaford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
