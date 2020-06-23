49 Lakeview

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Absolutely Beautiful Lakeside home in the Prestigious Arborlake Community of Woodbridge. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with Main floor Bedroom perfect for guest. Newly remodeled Kitchen with a Modern look, upgraded appliances included a top of the line Whirlpool refrigerator, a 4 gas burner GE range and Bosch dishwasher. All bathrooms have been recently remodeled with tile shower stalls and new amenities. Laminate wood floor and tile through out. Plantation Shutters. Washer and Dryer are included at the Upstairs Laundry Room. Beautiful Lake View off the Balcony. Go for a jog around the lake, or a lake tour with a powerboat which is INCLUDED with the house. Association Hot Spa and other Woodbridge amenities including 24 hour Heated Pools, Lagoon, Parks, Tennis Courts, and Walking Trails are just steps away. A short walking distance from the award-winning Stone Creek elementary, Lakeside middle, and Wood bridge high schools.