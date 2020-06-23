All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:56 PM

49 Lakeview

49 Lakeview · No Longer Available
Location

49 Lakeview, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely Beautiful Lakeside home in the Prestigious Arborlake Community of Woodbridge. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with Main floor Bedroom perfect for guest. Newly remodeled Kitchen with a Modern look, upgraded appliances included a top of the line Whirlpool refrigerator, a 4 gas burner GE range and Bosch dishwasher. All bathrooms have been recently remodeled with tile shower stalls and new amenities. Laminate wood floor and tile through out. Plantation Shutters. Washer and Dryer are included at the Upstairs Laundry Room. Beautiful Lake View off the Balcony. Go for a jog around the lake, or a lake tour with a powerboat which is INCLUDED with the house. Association Hot Spa and other Woodbridge amenities including 24 hour Heated Pools, Lagoon, Parks, Tennis Courts, and Walking Trails are just steps away. A short walking distance from the award-winning Stone Creek elementary, Lakeside middle, and Wood bridge high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Lakeview have any available units?
49 Lakeview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 49 Lakeview have?
Some of 49 Lakeview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Lakeview currently offering any rent specials?
49 Lakeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Lakeview pet-friendly?
No, 49 Lakeview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 49 Lakeview offer parking?
Yes, 49 Lakeview offers parking.
Does 49 Lakeview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Lakeview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Lakeview have a pool?
Yes, 49 Lakeview has a pool.
Does 49 Lakeview have accessible units?
No, 49 Lakeview does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Lakeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Lakeview has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Lakeview have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Lakeview does not have units with air conditioning.
