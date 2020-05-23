Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:52 PM
1 of 13
48 Columbia
48 Columbia
·
No Longer Available
Location
48 Columbia, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location within walking distance to UC Irvine and University High School. 2 bed 1 bath low level condo in University Town Center’s Columbia Square.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 48 Columbia have any available units?
48 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 48 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
48 Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 48 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 48 Columbia offer parking?
No, 48 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 48 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Columbia have a pool?
No, 48 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 48 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 48 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Columbia does not have units with air conditioning.
