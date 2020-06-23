47 Meadow Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Perfectly placed in a park-like setting, this beautiful Northpark home welcomes with timeless style. Drawing from Southern European architecture, this inviting 3 bedroom 3 bath detached home has it all. Upon entering, the light-filled living room beckons with bamboo wood flooring, plantation shutters and elegant crown molding. The generous dining room is an entertainer's delight with plenty of room for large gatherings. Newly remodeled, the roomy kitchen boasts wonderful new cabinetry, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting and plenty of space for a casual breakfast table. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen lead to the lush and private walled backyard garden with flagstone patio and waving banana palms. Upstairs, discover two spacious bedrooms with one shared bath, and the adjacent master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have also been remodeled with new fixtures and cabinetry to complete the luxurious feel of this charming home. If you're interested in swim or sport, one of 5 pools and a sport court are less than half a block from your door. Located in the prestigious gated community of Northpark with 6 wonderfully manicured parks, 3 Tennis Courts, Community Clubhouse, nearby hiking trails and award winning schools, this home truly provides it all right at your doorstep.