Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
47 Meadow Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

47 Meadow Valley

47 Meadow Valley · No Longer Available
Location

47 Meadow Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Perfectly placed in a park-like setting, this beautiful Northpark home welcomes with timeless style. Drawing from Southern European architecture, this inviting 3 bedroom 3 bath detached home has it all. Upon entering, the light-filled living room beckons with bamboo wood flooring, plantation shutters and elegant crown molding. The generous dining room is an entertainer's delight with plenty of room for large gatherings. Newly remodeled, the roomy kitchen boasts wonderful new cabinetry, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting and plenty of space for a casual breakfast table. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen lead to the lush and private walled backyard garden with flagstone patio and waving banana palms. Upstairs, discover two spacious bedrooms with one shared bath, and the adjacent master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have also been remodeled with new fixtures and cabinetry to complete the luxurious feel of this charming home. If you're interested in swim or sport, one of 5 pools and a sport court are less than half a block from your door. Located in the prestigious gated community of Northpark with 6 wonderfully manicured parks, 3 Tennis Courts, Community Clubhouse, nearby hiking trails and award winning schools, this home truly provides it all right at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Meadow Valley have any available units?
47 Meadow Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Meadow Valley have?
Some of 47 Meadow Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Meadow Valley currently offering any rent specials?
47 Meadow Valley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Meadow Valley pet-friendly?
No, 47 Meadow Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Meadow Valley offer parking?
No, 47 Meadow Valley does not offer parking.
Does 47 Meadow Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Meadow Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Meadow Valley have a pool?
Yes, 47 Meadow Valley has a pool.
Does 47 Meadow Valley have accessible units?
No, 47 Meadow Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Meadow Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Meadow Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Meadow Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Meadow Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
