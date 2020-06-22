All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 47 Gramercy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
47 Gramercy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

47 Gramercy

47 Gramercy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

47 Gramercy, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Irvine's Central Park West community! Great location close to the main pool with ground floor entry and second floor living areas.

Ground floor features 1 bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room with washer and dryer along with the 2 car attached garage. The second floor open living area offers a large living room that opens up to dining area on one side and the wrap around balcony on the other.

Two spacious bedrooms on the second on the main living area. Huge master bedroom features walk in closet and en suite bath with large double vanity and cavernous shower booth with built in seat.

Located in the luxurious Central Park West community in Irvine's financial district. Enjoy the lovely amenities available on property including pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, clubhouse, and fitness center. Within easy reach of the 5, 405, and 55 freeways for easy commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in every direction.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $3500 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Gramercy have any available units?
47 Gramercy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Gramercy have?
Some of 47 Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
47 Gramercy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Gramercy pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Gramercy is pet friendly.
Does 47 Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, 47 Gramercy does offer parking.
Does 47 Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Gramercy have a pool?
Yes, 47 Gramercy has a pool.
Does 47 Gramercy have accessible units?
No, 47 Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Gramercy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Gramercy have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Gramercy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology