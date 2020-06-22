47 Gramercy

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Irvine's Central Park West community! Great location close to the main pool with ground floor entry and second floor living areas.



Ground floor features 1 bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room with washer and dryer along with the 2 car attached garage. The second floor open living area offers a large living room that opens up to dining area on one side and the wrap around balcony on the other.



Two spacious bedrooms on the second on the main living area. Huge master bedroom features walk in closet and en suite bath with large double vanity and cavernous shower booth with built in seat.



Located in the luxurious Central Park West community in Irvine's financial district. Enjoy the lovely amenities available on property including pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, clubhouse, and fitness center. Within easy reach of the 5, 405, and 55 freeways for easy commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in every direction.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@truedoorpm.com. Available for immediate move in with 12 month lease and $3500 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit required for approved pets. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@truedoorpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

