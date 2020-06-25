All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 47 Fulton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
47 Fulton
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

47 Fulton

47 Fulton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

47 Fulton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Call Listing agent Wendy @ 714-393-2650 for showing appointment and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Fulton have any available units?
47 Fulton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 47 Fulton currently offering any rent specials?
47 Fulton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Fulton pet-friendly?
No, 47 Fulton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Fulton offer parking?
No, 47 Fulton does not offer parking.
Does 47 Fulton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Fulton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Fulton have a pool?
No, 47 Fulton does not have a pool.
Does 47 Fulton have accessible units?
No, 47 Fulton does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Fulton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Fulton has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Fulton have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Fulton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology