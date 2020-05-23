47 Flowerbud

Amenities

Highly desirable home in the beautiful Jasmine community of Quail Hill in Irvine. This home boasts high ceilings, custom paint, is light and bright, has ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen and baths. Private master suite on 3rd floor and secondary bedroom/bath on 1st floor for privacy or multi-generational living. Both bathrooms have spacious closets with mirrored doors, tile counters and dual sinks in master. Main living area on 2nd floor has convenient guest bath, gas fireplace, tech center, nice balcony off kitchen, laundry closet and large storage closet. Also features a 2 car side by side garage and quiet inside tract location. Enjoy access to association amenities, which include five parks, Olympic-size pool, spas, playgrounds, sport courts, fitness center, BBQ and picnic areas, outdoor fireplaces, biking trails, and more! Also, ideally located close to many dining destinations at the Quail Hill Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Oak Creek Golf Club, and Laguna Beach!