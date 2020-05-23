All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 47 Flowerbud.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
47 Flowerbud
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:52 PM

47 Flowerbud

47 Flowerbud · (949) 910-1042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

47 Flowerbud, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly desirable home in the beautiful Jasmine community of Quail Hill in Irvine. This home boasts high ceilings, custom paint, is light and bright, has ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen and baths. Private master suite on 3rd floor and secondary bedroom/bath on 1st floor for privacy or multi-generational living. Both bathrooms have spacious closets with mirrored doors, tile counters and dual sinks in master. Main living area on 2nd floor has convenient guest bath, gas fireplace, tech center, nice balcony off kitchen, laundry closet and large storage closet. Also features a 2 car side by side garage and quiet inside tract location. Enjoy access to association amenities, which include five parks, Olympic-size pool, spas, playgrounds, sport courts, fitness center, BBQ and picnic areas, outdoor fireplaces, biking trails, and more! Also, ideally located close to many dining destinations at the Quail Hill Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, Oak Creek Golf Club, and Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Flowerbud have any available units?
47 Flowerbud has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Flowerbud have?
Some of 47 Flowerbud's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Flowerbud currently offering any rent specials?
47 Flowerbud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Flowerbud pet-friendly?
No, 47 Flowerbud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Flowerbud offer parking?
Yes, 47 Flowerbud offers parking.
Does 47 Flowerbud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Flowerbud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Flowerbud have a pool?
Yes, 47 Flowerbud has a pool.
Does 47 Flowerbud have accessible units?
No, 47 Flowerbud does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Flowerbud have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Flowerbud does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Flowerbud have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Flowerbud does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 47 Flowerbud?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity