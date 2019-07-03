44 Whispering Pine

Amenities

Beautiful executive home in Northwood Pointe gated community. Prime location, just a stone's throw to Canyonview Elementary school and a short stroll to Northwood High. Open floor plan with living and dining with vaulted ceilings. Family room with fireplace open to nook and kitchen. Tile flooring on main level and newer wood laminate on upper level. Three bedrooms upstairs + den on main level which could be used as a fourth bedroom if desired. Two and one half bathrooms. Large backyard, two car garage and great assoc. amenities. Award winning schools.