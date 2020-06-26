Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM
1 of 9
44 Monticello
44 Monticello
·
No Longer Available
Location
44 Monticello, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family Detached Home in Treeline Neighbor In Northwood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44 Monticello have any available units?
44 Monticello doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
Is 44 Monticello currently offering any rent specials?
44 Monticello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Monticello pet-friendly?
No, 44 Monticello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 44 Monticello offer parking?
No, 44 Monticello does not offer parking.
Does 44 Monticello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Monticello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Monticello have a pool?
No, 44 Monticello does not have a pool.
Does 44 Monticello have accessible units?
No, 44 Monticello does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Monticello have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Monticello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Monticello have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Monticello does not have units with air conditioning.
