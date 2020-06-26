All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 44 Monticello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
44 Monticello
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

44 Monticello

44 Monticello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 Monticello, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family Detached Home in Treeline Neighbor In Northwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Monticello have any available units?
44 Monticello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 44 Monticello currently offering any rent specials?
44 Monticello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Monticello pet-friendly?
No, 44 Monticello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 44 Monticello offer parking?
No, 44 Monticello does not offer parking.
Does 44 Monticello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Monticello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Monticello have a pool?
No, 44 Monticello does not have a pool.
Does 44 Monticello have accessible units?
No, 44 Monticello does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Monticello have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Monticello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Monticello have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Monticello does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology