Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:02 AM

44 Danbury Lane

44 Danbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

44 Danbury Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

44 Danbury Lane Available 08/01/19 Detached Irvine Home - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Baths! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home located in the desirable Oak Creek community of Irvine. This property features a large association-maintained front yard and long driveway. The home features upgrades such as Wilsonart laminate flooring throughout, custom tile floors in each of the bathrooms, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, beadboard cabinets in the kitchen and master bath, plantation shutters, crown molding in the bedrooms and a professionally landscaped backyard complete with patio heater. The home features generous closet space including two walk-in closets and a built-in linen cupboard in the upstairs hall. The kitchen has a gas range and oven, and updated dishwasher and microwave. Over-sized two-car garage with built-in shelves, washer and dryer too! Enjoy the amenities of Oak Creek including tennis courts and a community pool and spa within two blocks of the home. Available 8/1/19 for a 12-18 month lease term. SMALL dog friendly (no cats) with pet rent/deposit. Contact Amy Fluent for a private showing (949)606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5037389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Danbury Lane have any available units?
44 Danbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 44 Danbury Lane have?
Some of 44 Danbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
44 Danbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Danbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 44 Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 44 Danbury Lane offers parking.
Does 44 Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Danbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 44 Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 44 Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 44 Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Danbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
