44 Danbury Lane Available 08/01/19 Detached Irvine Home - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Baths! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home located in the desirable Oak Creek community of Irvine. This property features a large association-maintained front yard and long driveway. The home features upgrades such as Wilsonart laminate flooring throughout, custom tile floors in each of the bathrooms, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, beadboard cabinets in the kitchen and master bath, plantation shutters, crown molding in the bedrooms and a professionally landscaped backyard complete with patio heater. The home features generous closet space including two walk-in closets and a built-in linen cupboard in the upstairs hall. The kitchen has a gas range and oven, and updated dishwasher and microwave. Over-sized two-car garage with built-in shelves, washer and dryer too! Enjoy the amenities of Oak Creek including tennis courts and a community pool and spa within two blocks of the home. Available 8/1/19 for a 12-18 month lease term. SMALL dog friendly (no cats) with pet rent/deposit. Contact Amy Fluent for a private showing (949)606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



No Cats Allowed



