Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

4381 Skylark Street

4381 Skylark Street · No Longer Available
Location

4381 Skylark Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Call Kevin Doverspike Listing Agent Direct 949.395.4250. Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home. Great Open Floor Plan. Great inside tract location. Nice Bright and Open Home. Great Updates on this Greentree Home. Beautiful Laminate and Tile Flooring, Nice Open Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances. Newer Bathroom Vanities, Faucets, Shower doors. Dual Pane Windows. Newer Interior Paint. Master Bedroom has 2 Closets with Nice Closet Organizers. Nice Fireplace in Family Room. Attached Two Car Garage. Great Irvine Schools. Close to Shopping, Heritage Park, Library, and Community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Skylark Street have any available units?
4381 Skylark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4381 Skylark Street have?
Some of 4381 Skylark Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 Skylark Street currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Skylark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Skylark Street pet-friendly?
No, 4381 Skylark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4381 Skylark Street offer parking?
Yes, 4381 Skylark Street offers parking.
Does 4381 Skylark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Skylark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Skylark Street have a pool?
No, 4381 Skylark Street does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Skylark Street have accessible units?
No, 4381 Skylark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Skylark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 Skylark Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Skylark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4381 Skylark Street does not have units with air conditioning.

