4381 Skylark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Call Kevin Doverspike Listing Agent Direct 949.395.4250. Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home. Great Open Floor Plan. Great inside tract location. Nice Bright and Open Home. Great Updates on this Greentree Home. Beautiful Laminate and Tile Flooring, Nice Open Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances. Newer Bathroom Vanities, Faucets, Shower doors. Dual Pane Windows. Newer Interior Paint. Master Bedroom has 2 Closets with Nice Closet Organizers. Nice Fireplace in Family Room. Attached Two Car Garage. Great Irvine Schools. Close to Shopping, Heritage Park, Library, and Community Center.