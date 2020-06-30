All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

4371 Bridgeway Street

4371 Bridgeway Street · No Longer Available
Location

4371 Bridgeway Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Single story 3 bedroom in Greentree, nice location , Master suite with retreat and atrium. Close to schools, pools and Park and shopping. Association with pool , park , tot lot and sports court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 Bridgeway Street have any available units?
4371 Bridgeway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 4371 Bridgeway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Bridgeway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Bridgeway Street pet-friendly?
No, 4371 Bridgeway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4371 Bridgeway Street offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Bridgeway Street offers parking.
Does 4371 Bridgeway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4371 Bridgeway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Bridgeway Street have a pool?
Yes, 4371 Bridgeway Street has a pool.
Does 4371 Bridgeway Street have accessible units?
No, 4371 Bridgeway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Bridgeway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4371 Bridgeway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4371 Bridgeway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4371 Bridgeway Street does not have units with air conditioning.

