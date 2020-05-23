All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43 Redberry

Location

43 Redberry, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant detached home in Gated Oak Creek featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car attached garage, full driveway and a backyard! Designer upgrades include laminate and tile flooring, upgraded carpet, fresh custom paint, Plantation shutters and romantic fireplace! Large gourmet kitchen features bay window, nook dining, sit-up bar, new Quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave! Enjoy Oak Creek's upscale dining, shopping, resort style amenities and award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Redberry have any available units?
43 Redberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 43 Redberry have?
Some of 43 Redberry's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Redberry currently offering any rent specials?
43 Redberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Redberry pet-friendly?
No, 43 Redberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Redberry offer parking?
Yes, 43 Redberry does offer parking.
Does 43 Redberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Redberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Redberry have a pool?
No, 43 Redberry does not have a pool.
Does 43 Redberry have accessible units?
No, 43 Redberry does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Redberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Redberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Redberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Redberry does not have units with air conditioning.
