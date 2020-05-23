43 Redberry

Amenities
Elegant detached home in Gated Oak Creek featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car attached garage, full driveway and a backyard! Designer upgrades include laminate and tile flooring, upgraded carpet, fresh custom paint, Plantation shutters and romantic fireplace! Large gourmet kitchen features bay window, nook dining, sit-up bar, new Quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave! Enjoy Oak Creek's upscale dining, shopping, resort style amenities and award winning schools!