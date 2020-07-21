42 Racing Wind

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Totally detached Cottage home in fabulous location and in pristine condition. Home has been recently remodeled with brand new laminate floors, fresh paint, scraped ceilings, resurfaced shower and tub, new stove and vent and much more. This home sits on a quiet greenbelt close to Olympic sized swim pool, park and kids pay area. Woodbridge is a recreation oriented community offering over 22 pools and parks 2 lakes and lagoons for year round enjoyment! Please call Sandy at 949-683-5066 to schedule and appointment today