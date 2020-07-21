All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 42 Racing Wind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
42 Racing Wind
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM

42 Racing Wind

42 Racing Wind · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

42 Racing Wind, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Totally detached Cottage home in fabulous location and in pristine condition. Home has been recently remodeled with brand new laminate floors, fresh paint, scraped ceilings, resurfaced shower and tub, new stove and vent and much more. This home sits on a quiet greenbelt close to Olympic sized swim pool, park and kids pay area. Woodbridge is a recreation oriented community offering over 22 pools and parks 2 lakes and lagoons for year round enjoyment! Please call Sandy at 949-683-5066 to schedule and appointment today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Racing Wind have any available units?
42 Racing Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Racing Wind have?
Some of 42 Racing Wind's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Racing Wind currently offering any rent specials?
42 Racing Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Racing Wind pet-friendly?
No, 42 Racing Wind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Racing Wind offer parking?
No, 42 Racing Wind does not offer parking.
Does 42 Racing Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Racing Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Racing Wind have a pool?
Yes, 42 Racing Wind has a pool.
Does 42 Racing Wind have accessible units?
No, 42 Racing Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Racing Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Racing Wind has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Racing Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Racing Wind does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology