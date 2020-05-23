All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 42 Honeyrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
42 Honeyrose
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

42 Honeyrose

42 Honeyrose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42 Honeyrose, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Please call/text Wendy @714-393-2650 for showings and any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Honeyrose have any available units?
42 Honeyrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 42 Honeyrose currently offering any rent specials?
42 Honeyrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Honeyrose pet-friendly?
No, 42 Honeyrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Honeyrose offer parking?
No, 42 Honeyrose does not offer parking.
Does 42 Honeyrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Honeyrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Honeyrose have a pool?
No, 42 Honeyrose does not have a pool.
Does 42 Honeyrose have accessible units?
No, 42 Honeyrose does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Honeyrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Honeyrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Honeyrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Honeyrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology