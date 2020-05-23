All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

42 Creek Clear

42 Creek · No Longer Available
Location

42 Creek, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded home located on a cul-de-sac in the prestigious guard gated Trailwood Community of Northwood Pointe. Three car attached garage with direct access. Stunning entry to an exceptional foyer with soaring ceilings leading to a formal living room with marble fireplace and abundance of natural light. Main floor bedroom with its own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, 5-burner stove, double stainless oven and refrigerator that opens to a family room with a charming fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, freestanding soaking bathtub, glass enclosure shower, toilet room and sitting room retreat area with a cozy fireplace for relaxation. A junior master bedroom on the second floor with its own private staircase access. Second floor boasts spacious loft/den and built-in cabinets for an office. Separate laundry room with built in cabinets, sink and laundry chute. Family room opens to an entertaining custom designed back yard with gazebo and built-in BBQ island creating a perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. Other amenities include: custom wood flooring throughout living areas, custom shutters, high ceilings, new custom interior paint, recessed lightings, water softener, wine cooler and crown molding. Association offers swimming pool facilities, tennis courts and private access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Close to shopping, freeways, toll-roads and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Creek Clear have any available units?
42 Creek Clear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Creek Clear have?
Some of 42 Creek Clear's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Creek Clear currently offering any rent specials?
42 Creek Clear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Creek Clear pet-friendly?
No, 42 Creek Clear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Creek Clear offer parking?
Yes, 42 Creek Clear offers parking.
Does 42 Creek Clear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Creek Clear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Creek Clear have a pool?
Yes, 42 Creek Clear has a pool.
Does 42 Creek Clear have accessible units?
No, 42 Creek Clear does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Creek Clear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Creek Clear has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Creek Clear have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Creek Clear does not have units with air conditioning.

