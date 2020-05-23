42 Creek Clear

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful upgraded home located on a cul-de-sac in the prestigious guard gated Trailwood Community of Northwood Pointe. Three car attached garage with direct access. Stunning entry to an exceptional foyer with soaring ceilings leading to a formal living room with marble fireplace and abundance of natural light. Main floor bedroom with its own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, 5-burner stove, double stainless oven and refrigerator that opens to a family room with a charming fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, freestanding soaking bathtub, glass enclosure shower, toilet room and sitting room retreat area with a cozy fireplace for relaxation. A junior master bedroom on the second floor with its own private staircase access. Second floor boasts spacious loft/den and built-in cabinets for an office. Separate laundry room with built in cabinets, sink and laundry chute. Family room opens to an entertaining custom designed back yard with gazebo and built-in BBQ island creating a perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. Other amenities include: custom wood flooring throughout living areas, custom shutters, high ceilings, new custom interior paint, recessed lightings, water softener, wine cooler and crown molding. Association offers swimming pool facilities, tennis courts and private access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Close to shopping, freeways, toll-roads and award winning schools.