41 Woodleaf

Upper Level unit with 2 bdrm, 2ba located in the Woodbridge community. Highly sought-after spacious open concept floor plan. Large living room with high ceilings and laminated flooring throughout. No carpet! The kitchen looks onto the dining & living room areas. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Newer stainless appliances. 2 Master Bedroom both with mirrored closet doors; double vanity in the master bathroom with new water fixtures. Convenient laundry room INSIDE, washer & dryer are included. Woodbridge community's recreational amenities that includes 2 landmark lakes, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course and much more. Sorry no pets.