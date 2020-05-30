All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 41 Woodleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
41 Woodleaf
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

41 Woodleaf

41 Woodleaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

41 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Upper Level unit with 2 bdrm, 2ba located in the Woodbridge community. Highly sought-after spacious open concept floor plan. Large living room with high ceilings and laminated flooring throughout. No carpet! The kitchen looks onto the dining & living room areas. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Newer stainless appliances. 2 Master Bedroom both with mirrored closet doors; double vanity in the master bathroom with new water fixtures. Convenient laundry room INSIDE, washer & dryer are included. Woodbridge community's recreational amenities that includes 2 landmark lakes, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course and much more. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Woodleaf have any available units?
41 Woodleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Woodleaf have?
Some of 41 Woodleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Woodleaf currently offering any rent specials?
41 Woodleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Woodleaf pet-friendly?
No, 41 Woodleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Woodleaf offer parking?
No, 41 Woodleaf does not offer parking.
Does 41 Woodleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Woodleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Woodleaf have a pool?
Yes, 41 Woodleaf has a pool.
Does 41 Woodleaf have accessible units?
No, 41 Woodleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Woodleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Woodleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Woodleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Woodleaf does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology