4061 Manzanita

Great opportunity to lease this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath turnkey home in the highly desirable Greentree Community in Irvine. Take advantage of Irvine's high quality schools and safe environment. Greentree Elementary School is within the tract, just a short walk to Irvine High School. This remarkable residence boasts an expansive open concept floorplan enhanced with designer upgrades. The spectacular kitchen features granite slab countertops, a granite topped island, and stainless steel appliances. The large windows on the first floor brightens & enhances the comfort of the kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace. The expansive back yard is great for entertaining. The large master Bedroom has a slider that opens to the balcony, a large walk in closet, a lavish bathroom with a large soaking tub, and granite topped vanities. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are bright and roomy. The double wide staircase allows for smooth traffic flow between floors. Take a short walk to go shopping, or to heritage park for seasonal concerts and fireworks on the 4th. This is where you want to come home to! 1 year lease, discount of 10% if all lease payments are paid up front at lease inception.