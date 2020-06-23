All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4061 Manzanita

4061 Manzanita Street · No Longer Available
Location

4061 Manzanita Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to lease this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath turnkey home in the highly desirable Greentree Community in Irvine. Take advantage of Irvine's high quality schools and safe environment. Greentree Elementary School is within the tract, just a short walk to Irvine High School. This remarkable residence boasts an expansive open concept floorplan enhanced with designer upgrades. The spectacular kitchen features granite slab countertops, a granite topped island, and stainless steel appliances. The large windows on the first floor brightens & enhances the comfort of the kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace. The expansive back yard is great for entertaining. The large master Bedroom has a slider that opens to the balcony, a large walk in closet, a lavish bathroom with a large soaking tub, and granite topped vanities. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are bright and roomy. The double wide staircase allows for smooth traffic flow between floors. Take a short walk to go shopping, or to heritage park for seasonal concerts and fireworks on the 4th. This is where you want to come home to! 1 year lease, discount of 10% if all lease payments are paid up front at lease inception.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4061 Manzanita have any available units?
4061 Manzanita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4061 Manzanita have?
Some of 4061 Manzanita's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4061 Manzanita currently offering any rent specials?
4061 Manzanita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4061 Manzanita pet-friendly?
No, 4061 Manzanita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4061 Manzanita offer parking?
Yes, 4061 Manzanita does offer parking.
Does 4061 Manzanita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4061 Manzanita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4061 Manzanita have a pool?
No, 4061 Manzanita does not have a pool.
Does 4061 Manzanita have accessible units?
No, 4061 Manzanita does not have accessible units.
Does 4061 Manzanita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4061 Manzanita has units with dishwashers.
Does 4061 Manzanita have units with air conditioning?
No, 4061 Manzanita does not have units with air conditioning.
