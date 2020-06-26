All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

40 Royal Grove

40 Royal Grv · No Longer Available
Location

40 Royal Grv, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate Former Model home in the heart of Irvine. Impeccably maintained through the pride of ownership. This Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with 1 bedroom with full bath in downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with huge center island, quartz counter top, high end stainless steel appliances include commercial style 6 burner cook top with grill, dual oven, wine cabinet cooler, built-in microwave oven and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen with expansive custom cabinets open to the spacious great room with fireplace. Upgraded stone flooring and designer carpet. Other upgrades include: tech center with computer work station, built-in entertainment center, crown molding, plantation shutters and custom drapes. Bright and airy California room open to the lush green backyard is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the award winning schools, parks, trails and the amazing amenities of the resort style pools and spas. Easy access to fine dining and shopping. Convenient location to freeway, toll roads and all. Move-in condition and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Royal Grove have any available units?
40 Royal Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Royal Grove have?
Some of 40 Royal Grove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Royal Grove currently offering any rent specials?
40 Royal Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Royal Grove pet-friendly?
No, 40 Royal Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Royal Grove offer parking?
Yes, 40 Royal Grove offers parking.
Does 40 Royal Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Royal Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Royal Grove have a pool?
Yes, 40 Royal Grove has a pool.
Does 40 Royal Grove have accessible units?
No, 40 Royal Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Royal Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Royal Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Royal Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Royal Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
