Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

40 Dovetail

40 Dovetail · (949) 679-0440 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Dovetail, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 40 Dovetail · Avail. now

$2,315

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Awesome 1 bedroom condo in Irvine! - Check out the Awesome 360 tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWiBEPGQyeJ

Must see! First floor, large 1 bedroom condo with attached garage. This condo has many great features including: Full size stacked washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops, built in entertainments system with a 65 inch HD Sony TV that stays with the rental. The condo offers an attached garage and plenty of storage throughout the home. The community offers many great amenities including multiple pools, Jacuzzi's , parks, fitness center, tennis courts and much much more. The condo has easy access to the 405,133 and 5 freeways and is close to a shopping center with great restaurants and grocery stores.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval*** Additional Deposit and fees apply for approved pets.

(RLNE5909914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Dovetail have any available units?
40 Dovetail has a unit available for $2,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Dovetail have?
Some of 40 Dovetail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Dovetail currently offering any rent specials?
40 Dovetail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Dovetail pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Dovetail is pet friendly.
Does 40 Dovetail offer parking?
Yes, 40 Dovetail offers parking.
Does 40 Dovetail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Dovetail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Dovetail have a pool?
Yes, 40 Dovetail has a pool.
Does 40 Dovetail have accessible units?
No, 40 Dovetail does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Dovetail have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Dovetail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Dovetail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Dovetail does not have units with air conditioning.
