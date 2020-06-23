40 Dovetail

Amenities

Awesome 1 bedroom condo in Irvine! - Check out the Awesome 360 tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWiBEPGQyeJ



Must see! First floor, large 1 bedroom condo with attached garage. This condo has many great features including: Full size stacked washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops, built in entertainments system with a 65 inch HD Sony TV that stays with the rental. The condo offers an attached garage and plenty of storage throughout the home. The community offers many great amenities including multiple pools, Jacuzzi's , parks, fitness center, tennis courts and much much more. The condo has easy access to the 405,133 and 5 freeways and is close to a shopping center with great restaurants and grocery stores.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval*** Additional Deposit and fees apply for approved pets.



