Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

40 Constantine

40 Constantine · No Longer Available
Location

40 Constantine, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Innovative and stylish, San Marino, single-family detached newer home featuring a blend of indoor/outdoor living. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms including 2 on main floor. All upstairs bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. Great Room, expanded kitchen and California Room deliver a spacious and open floor plan design, perfect for entertaining. The upgraded kitchen includes Grante counter tops, stainless steel appliances and raised panel cabinetry. Cul-de-sac location. Walk to award winning schools and local excellent Woodbury shopping center. Enjoy Resort style living with 8 Swimming Pools, Heated spas, 16 Parks, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, explore Jeffrey open space trail . Tot Lots and Play Grounds, Gas BBQ's and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Constantine have any available units?
40 Constantine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Constantine have?
Some of 40 Constantine's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Constantine currently offering any rent specials?
40 Constantine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Constantine pet-friendly?
No, 40 Constantine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Constantine offer parking?
No, 40 Constantine does not offer parking.
Does 40 Constantine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Constantine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Constantine have a pool?
Yes, 40 Constantine has a pool.
Does 40 Constantine have accessible units?
No, 40 Constantine does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Constantine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Constantine has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Constantine have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Constantine does not have units with air conditioning.
