40 Constantine

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Innovative and stylish, San Marino, single-family detached newer home featuring a blend of indoor/outdoor living. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms including 2 on main floor. All upstairs bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. Great Room, expanded kitchen and California Room deliver a spacious and open floor plan design, perfect for entertaining. The upgraded kitchen includes Grante counter tops, stainless steel appliances and raised panel cabinetry. Cul-de-sac location. Walk to award winning schools and local excellent Woodbury shopping center. Enjoy Resort style living with 8 Swimming Pools, Heated spas, 16 Parks, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, explore Jeffrey open space trail . Tot Lots and Play Grounds, Gas BBQ's and picnic areas.