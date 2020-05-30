All apartments in Irvine
Location

40 Columbia, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
volleyball court
Charming, bright condo in highly desirable Columbia Court, University Town Center, steps away from UCI, University High School. Updated kitchen with white Shaker doors/drawers, gray quartz countertops, recessed lights. Ground floor entry, living area, dining area, kitchen (fridge included), inside washer/dryer (included), powder room. Upstairs has a master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and Jack-and Jill bathroom. HOA amenities: pools, jacuzzi, basketball court, sand volleyball court, playground. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Albertsons, Target, Starbucks, University Town Center, University High School, Turtle Rock Elementary, UC Irvine. Short drive to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Columbia have any available units?
40 Columbia has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Columbia have?
Some of 40 Columbia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
40 Columbia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Columbia pet-friendly?
No, 40 Columbia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Columbia offer parking?
No, 40 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 40 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Columbia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Columbia have a pool?
Yes, 40 Columbia has a pool.
Does 40 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 40 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Columbia has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Columbia does not have units with air conditioning.
