40 Columbia

Amenities
Charming, bright condo in highly desirable Columbia Court, University Town Center, steps away from UCI, University High School. Updated kitchen with white Shaker doors/drawers, gray quartz countertops, recessed lights. Ground floor entry, living area, dining area, kitchen (fridge included), inside washer/dryer (included), powder room. Upstairs has a master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and Jack-and Jill bathroom. HOA amenities: pools, jacuzzi, basketball court, sand volleyball court, playground. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Albertsons, Target, Starbucks, University Town Center, University High School, Turtle Rock Elementary, UC Irvine. Short drive to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza.